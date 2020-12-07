Nurturing tomorrow’s intellectuals

The university is divided into a number of colleges and boasts two medical schools as well as the Banner University Medical Center, which is rated as one of the best hospitals in the US.

Anteceding the state from which it takes its name, the University of Arizona was founded in 1885; it is located in Tucson, which is a city setting in Arizona. The campus is home to 33,694 full-time undergraduate students and 9,467 full-time graduate students. According to US News & World Report, it is one of the nation’s top public universities and is widely recognized as a student-centric university. Its first graduating class in 1895 consisted of two women and one male.

The university is divided into a number of colleges and boasts two medical schools as well as the Banner University Medical Center, which is rated as one of the best hospitals in the US. Among the colleges is the University of Arizona Honors College, which aims to provide an experience similar to a liberal arts college, with more than 4,500 students.

The University of Arizona enrolled around 45,918 students in 20 different colleges as of the year 2019. The University of Arizona offers a wide variety of academic programs, many of which are among the nation’s best. Students can choose from more than 300 undergraduate and graduate degrees through 20 colleges and 11 schools on three campuses. The most popular majors at University of Arizona include: Business, Management, Marketing, and Related Support Services; Biological and Biomedical Sciences; Engineering; Health Professions and Related Programs; and Social Sciences.

According to the U.S. News and World Report, it is considered a “selective” university. Students in the University of Arizona hail from all U.S. states including 56.8% from Arizona and 5.3% from international cities. A significant student presence in the university is also seen from Washington, Texas, New York, Illinois, and Colorado. The university boasts of distinguished faculty members who are recognized worldwide for their scholarships, services, and leadership by world-famous academic societies and programs. The student-faculty ratio at University of Arizona is 15:1, and the school has 45% of its classes with fewer than 20 students.

The university is renowned for its research impact, and a particular research strength is space science, with the institution claiming to have been awarded more Nasa grants than any other university in the US. The university is home to seven libraries and nine museums, including the Arizona State Museum and Biosphere 2, described as a “world under glass”, holding a living rainforest and an “ocean” in glass domes.

Highly esteemed both within the US and beyond, it is a member of the prestigious invitation-only Association of American Universities (AAU), a collective of leading research universities in the US and Canada. The University of Arizona was awarded 206 badges in the 2021 rankings. The highest-ranked major at the school is Psychology. College Factual ranked Arizona as #353 out of 1,715 colleges and universities in the country on its 2021 Best Colleges list. Out of the 18 colleges in Arizona, Arizona is ranked at #4. University of Arizona’s is ranked #97 in the 2021 edition of Best Colleges National Universities. It is ranked #53 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs, and #40 in Top Public Schools.

The university is a favorite among Indians especially for the Management Information System (MIS) course, which is offered by the highly-rated Eller School of Management. The university of Arizona is ranked #4 in Management Information Systems and #32 in Business Programs (tie). The University also hosts The Indian Student Association the main purpose of which is to celebrate and spread Indian culture, its holidays, and help students have a piece of home during their time at the University of Arizona.

Notable alumni of the university include late US presidential candidate Barry Goldwater, Sesame Street co-creator Joan Ganz Cooney, and Nobel prize-winning astrophysicist Brian Schmidt. Alumni who have made a career in entertainment include actor Greg Kinnear, actress Kristen Wiig and reality television star Kourtney Kardashian.

