Plant 100 fruit-bearing trees: Delhi HC directs cops

Delhi High Court directed two police officials to plant 100 fruit-bearing trees following their altercation with a lawyer over protecting trees during civil work carried out by a government agency

By IANS Published Date - 07:20 AM, Wed - 14 June 23

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed two police officials to plant 100 fruit-bearing trees following their altercation with a lawyer over protecting trees during civil work carried out by a government agency.

Justice Najmi Waziri presided over a contempt case against several city officials for violating court orders regarding tree conservation.

The court asked the two police personnel to carry out the tree plantation drive at the Delhi Armed Police Parade Ground in Kingsway Camp, specifying that each tree should have a minimum nursery life of three years and a height of at least 10 feet.

The court directed the Delhi Police to circulate the current order to raise awareness among police personnel about their responsibility to safeguard trees.

The court further emphasised the need to prevent such “undesirable altercations” and ensure prompt assistance to the Tree Officer under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

Senior advocate N. Hariharan, acting as the amicus curiae, said that the matter could be closed in light of the apology but proposed that the police officials should be assigned some social work, such as tree plantation, as they had caused inconvenience to a lawyer, who is an officer of the court, and substantial judicial time had been spent on the various hearings of this case.

Considering the sincere regrets expressed by the two police personnel, the judge dismissed the contempt proceedings against them.

“…let 100 fruit bearing trees like Pilkhan, Jamun, Amaltas, Goolar, Kathal, Badh, Banyan, Kadamb, Kala Sirus, Safed Sirus, Papri and Maulsari, etc. be planted at the Delhi Armed Police Parade Ground, Kingsway Camp, Delhi by the said police officers,” the court said.

To avoid similar altercations with lawyers and citizens concerned about the environment, the court directed the Delhi Police to circulate copies of the order throughout their network, including beat constables, to raise awareness among police personnel.

In February 2021, the counsel had an altercation with the additional SHO and SHO concerned when he informed them about the need to protect certain trees from damage during ongoing construction work in the Lodhi Colony area.

However, the concerned SHO assumed that since the work was being carried out by a government agency, it must have been authorised.

Moreover, the counsel representing the Delhi government informed the court that the officials had been cautioned by the relevant Deputy Commissioner of Police and had sincerely apologised to the lawyer.

He further said that the police officials had no ill-intentions and are duty-bound to maintain law and order.

