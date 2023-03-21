PM Modi and Japan PM Fumio Kishida indulge in ‘Golgappas’

Social Media platforms have now received their latest addition to the list of Pani Puri lovers, who is none other than the Japan PM, Fumio Kishida.

Hyderabad: The famous Indian street food, ‘Pani Puri’ is loved by not just Indians but also people all over the world. Social Media platforms have now received their latest addition to the list of Pani Puri lovers, who is none other than the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

Fumio Kishida – who arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning to explore ways to boost bilateral ties in sectors like defence, healthcare, technology, and other issues – paid a visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first day of the trip. The two were seen indulging in Indian snacks, lassi, aam panna, and more at the park.

Modi posted a video of his Japanese counterpart savouring the pani puris on his Instagram account. The video of Kishida enjoying pani puri with PM Modi has gone viral on social media. It has been viewed by over 18 million people and has garnered more than 3.2 million likes.

Modi took to his Twitter account a few pictures of Kishida enjoying lassi and pani puris. “My friend PM @kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including Golgappas,” he tweeted.

He had also tweeted a short glimpse of their visit to the park, “A special visit to the Buddha Jayanti Park with my friend, PM @kishida230,” Modi noted.

