PM Modi condoles demise of Nepal PM Prachanda’s wife

By IANS Updated On - 03:22 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda’s wife Sita Dahal.

“Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti,” Modi tweeted.