PM Modi congratulates Hokato Hotozhe Sema on Paris Paralympics bronze

By IANS Updated On - 7 September 2024, 11:52 AM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to Hokato Hotozhe Sema on Saturday for clinching the Bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Paralympics, lauding his immense strength and determination for the sport.

Hokato Hotozhe Sema secured the Bronze for India in the men’s shot put F57 final on Saturday with an impressive throw of 14.65 metres, marking his personal best.

Taking to his X account, the Prime Minister expressed his pride in the Paralympian’s achievement, calling it a “proud moment” for the nation.

“A proud moment for our nation as Hokato Hotozhe Sema brings home the Bronze medal in Men’s Shotput F57! His incredible strength and determination are exceptional. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead,” PM Modi wrote in the post.

Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his congratulations, applauding the Paralympian’s milestone.

“Hokato Sema has hit a major milestone by winning the Bronze medal in the Men’s Shot Put F57 event at the Paralympics 2024. Your unwavering drive and spectacular performance have made the nation proud,” the Home Minister posted on his X account.

Iranian athlete Yashin Khosravi claimed the Gold medal with a throw of 15.96 metres, while Brazil’s Thiago Paulino dos Santos won the Silver with a throw of 15.06 metres.

Indian para-athletes have been shining brightly at the ongoing Paralympics event, securing three Gold medals, six Silvers, and six Bronze medals, contributing to a total of 15 medals for the nation.

India’s overall medal tally at the ongoing event has now reached 27, comprising six Gold medals, nine Silver medals, and 12 Bronze medals. This achievement marks India’s best-ever performance at the Paralympics, surpassing the five Gold medals won at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.