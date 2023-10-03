PM Modi dedicates first 800 MW unit of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project to nation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:43 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

PM Modi launching the first unit of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC through virtual mode from Nizamabad on Tuesday.

Peddapalli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the first 800 MW unit of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC to the nation through virtual mode from Nizamabad on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, PM said that the second unit of the project would start operations soon. Once the second phase was completed, the total installed capacity of the project would be increased to 4000 MW. This project was the most modern power plant of NTPC in India, he said.

Phase-I of Telangana Project is being established at an approved cost of Rs.10,998 crore on land available on the premises of NTPC’s existing Ramagundam station and would supply 85 percent of its power to Telangana.

Being a pit head power station with ultra supercritical technology, the project will also help Telangana with low-cost power. Further, being the most efficient power station of NTPC in India, it will reduce specific coal consumption and CO2 emissions, making it one of the most environmentally compliant power stations in India.