PM Modi extends greetings on ‘Poila Boishakh’

'Poila Boishakh' marks the beginning of the traditional New Year for Bengali-speaking people across the world who celebrate the occasion with much fervour.

By IANS Published Date - 10:30 AM, Sat - 15 April 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings on the occasion of ‘Poila Boishakh’ and wished happiness and good health to all.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Shubho Nabo Barsho! May the year ahead bring joy and exceptional health. The Bengali culture and heritage are admired all over. As a new year commences, I pray for everyone’s happiness and good health. Shubho Nabo Borsho.”

‘Poila Boishakh,’ which falls on Saturday this year, marks the first day of the first month (Baishakh) of the lunisolar Bengali calendar.

According to Bengali Sakabdi, the first day of the year is considered the most auspicious.

‘Poila Boishakh’ is observed by Bengalis all across the world irrespective of geographical location but the occasion has a special significance for Bengalis in Bangladesh and in Bengali-speaking areas of India including West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

To celebrate ‘Noboborsho’ (New Year), homes are cleaned and decorated to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The front door is decorated with alpana, which is a painting done with a mixture of rice and flour.

On the New Year, people wearing new dresses go to temples to pray and get blessings from God. The auspicious day is marked by various cultural and art performances. People visit their relatives and greet each other saying “Shubho Nobo Borsho” (Happy New Year).

Traditional food is prepared at home, and restaurants, especially in Kolkata, serve authentic Bengali cuisine that offers a gastronomic delight.

Shopkeepers start the day by performing Lakshmi-Narayan and Ganesh pooja wishing for a prosperous year ahead.

They start new account books of the business in the name of God. As a custom, priests draw a Swastik symbol with vermilion on trader’s accounts book to bring good fortune in business.

Late on Friday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the Kalighat Temple in south Kolkata and offered prayers, according to a tweet posted by the All India Trinamool Congress.

“She extended her heartfelt wishes for a healthy, energetic and blessed year ahead. Let’s embrace the new year with optimism & resolve to create a brighter tomorrow for our beloved state,” the AITC official tweeted.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, Raj Bhavan opened its doors to the public on ‘Poila Boishakh.

“Bengal has walked in the new dawn during this ‘Nobo Borsho’. The youth power has been unleashed and the youth will see that peace and harmony are established in society. Bengal will regain its glory,” said West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayer at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple on the occasion of ‘Poila Boishakh’ in Udaipur on Saturday.