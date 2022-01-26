PM Modi greets the nation on 73rd Republic Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day.

“Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!,” PM Modi tweeted.

Republic Day Parade 2022 will showcase India’s military might and cultural diversity and many unique initiatives have been included to mark the celebration of the 75th year of Independence as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

A total of 21 tableaux, 12 of various states and Union Territories, nine of ministries will be showcased at the Republic Day parade this year.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Modi visiting the National War Memorial.