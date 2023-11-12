PM Modi ‘hoodwinking’ people with promise of panel on SC sub-quota: KTR

KT Rama Rao mocked at the BJP saying the national party is not in the race in the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana

By PTI Updated On - 04:58 PM, Sun - 12 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Ruling BRS Working President and Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “hoodwinking” people with his promise of constituting a committee for empowering Madigas, an SC community, over their demand for categorisation of Scheduled Castes.

Rama Rao also mocked at the BJP saying the national party is not in the race in the November 30 assembly polls in the state.

PM Modi on Saturday said the Centre would soon form a committee which would adopt all possible ways for empowering Madigas with regard to their demand for categorisation of SCs.

“Committee again means delayed justice. We have resolved in the state assembly long back with respect to SC categorisation…(if) Mr Modi is sincere then he should just implement it. He should not appoint another committee to study. Basically this shows that he is not interested and he is merely hoodwinking people,” Rama Rao told reporters here responding to the PM’s annoucement in this regard.

“Mr Modi can try whatever he can…whatever he would like to…fact is his party is not in the race in Telangana,” Rama Rao further said.

Modi had addressed a rally organised here by the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), a community organisation of Madigas, one of the biggest constituents of the Scheduled Castes in the Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

He had said “We are committed to ending this injustice at the earliest… It is our promise that we will soon constitute a committee that will adopt all possible ways for empowering you. You and we also know that a big legal process is going on in the Supreme Court. We consider your struggle to be just”.

“We will ensure justice. It is the top priority of the Government of India to see to it that you get justice in court also. With full strength, the Government of India will stand in favour of justice as your colleague,” the PM had told them, earlier a unanimous resolution was adopted in the Telangana Assembly with support from all political parties for categorisation of the SCs. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also submitted a memorandum to PM Modi in this regard.