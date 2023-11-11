Hyderabad should rise to level of hosting Olympics 2036, says KTR

Listing out significant milestones achieved in the last 9.5 years, especially in terms of provision of basic amenities in the city, he said Hyderabad should rise to a level where it can host the Olympics in 2036.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: Stating that a global city was not all about constructing skyscrapers, BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said one GHMC Commissioner was not sufficient and Additional Special Commissioners, exclusively for development and maintenance of parks and water bodies, would be appointed by the BRS government after the elections.

Listing out significant milestones achieved in the last 9.5 years, especially in terms of provision of basic amenities in the city, he said Hyderabad should rise to a level where it can host the Olympics in 2036. Addressing representatives of Resident Welfare Associations here on Saturday, the BRS working president shared a few plans proposed to be taken up in the next term of his party.

Recalling protests by opposition parties for drinking water before Water Board offices in the past, he said there were no water woes in Hyderabad anymore. With his vision, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had made provisions to ensure there were no drinking water problems in Hyderabad till 2052.

This was done by constructing the Kondapochamma Sagar project to supply Godavari water and drawing Krishna water from Sunkishala, he said, adding that the dream was to ensure 24 hours water supply in Hyderabad.

Stressing that Hyderabad was a no nonsense city, he reminded that under the BRS government, there were no communal riots or regional disturbances. “We are aiming to achieve UNESCO’s World Heritage City tag for Hyderabad,” Rama Rao said.

The State had achieved a lot in the last 9.5 years and people could compare the performance with that by previous governments. Hyderabad had surpassed Bengaluru continuously in creation of tech jobs and had emerged as the vaccine capital of the world. One job in the IT or technology sector would create three to four indirect jobs in the hospitality, tourism and construction sectors, he said.

In tune with the aspiration to make Hyderabad a global city, efforts were being made to ensure provision of basic amenities, especially to address the mosquito and street dog menace. In the last 9.5 years, deducting the two years lost due to the Covid pandemic, 36 flyovers were constructed, 39 lakes were developed and beautified and heritage structures were restored, he said, adding that former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana Rao had appreciated the concept of developing link roads to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The Chief Minister with his foresight was constructing super specialty hospitals at Alwal, Gaddiannaram and Sanathnagar, besides expanding the NIMS with 2,000 more beds. This was after constructing 293 Basti Dawakahanas in the city, he said.

“Imagine you are travelling in a ‘CAR’ (BRS symbol) from Hyderabad to Vijayawada. Despite two halts for tea and snacks, if the car is in good condition and the driver is good, would you change the car just for novelty?” Rama Rao asked.