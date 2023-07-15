PM Modi invites French universities to set up campuses in India

We invite French universities to set up their campuses in India, PM Modi said while addressing a press meeting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron

By ANI Published Date - 06:20 AM, Sat - 15 July 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Joint Press Statement at the Elysee Palace, in Paris on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited French universities to set up their campuses in India.

“We invite French universities to set up their campuses in India,” PM Modi said while addressing a press meeting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

French President Macron said that they want to send 30,000 French students to India by 2030.”We can’t forget the youth…By 2030, we want to send 30,000 French students there (to India)…For the young Indians who want to pursue higher education in France, we want to make a conducive visa policy,” Macron said.

PM Modi also expressed delight and said that India sees France as a natural partner. While addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris on Thursday, PM Modi said that we will open a new Indian consulate in the city of Marseille in the south of France.

PM Modi said, We welcome the decision to grant long term visas to people of Indian origin studying in France. PM Modi also congratulated France President Macron for successfully organizing Olympics which are going to be held next year in Paris and will see Indian athletes participation. “Next year, all the Indian athletes are very keen for the Olympics to be held in Paris. I congratulate President Macron and his entire team for its successful event. I congratulate President Macron and his team for successfully organizing this,” PM Modi said.

“We are celebrating 25 years of our strategic partnership. We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. People of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner…,” PM Modi added. Furthermore, he said that there has been deep people to people contact between India and France for a long time. “Our discussions today will further strengthen this relationship,” PM Modi said.On the behalf of India, PM Modi further said, “I and all Indians are very eager to welcome you (President Macron) in India during the G20 summit this year. Underlining the natural partnership between India and France, PM Modi highlighted the shared vision and goals that will shape the future trajectory of the bilateral relationship.

Modi attending July 14 Bastille Day celebrations as the guest of honour in Paris is a sign that India and France’s strategic partnership is very close. It is very strong and its role will increase in the coming times, not only for both of us, not only for Europe and India but also for the whole world, the Indian Ambassador to France said.

PM Modi, who is in France for a two-day visit, on Friday attended the lunch hosted by President of France’s National Assembly Braun-Pivet in Paris.Earlier on Friday, PM Modi attended the military parade on France’s National Day as the Chief Guest.

The Bastille Day Parade took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs in Paris.

PM Modi took the ceremonial salute from the Indian contingent as they marched at the Champs-Elysees.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met thought leaders and some prominent business people during the second day of his visit to France.

He met prominent aerospace engineer and pilot Thomas Pesquet and Chanel CEO Leena Nair. He also met Charlotte Chopin, a yoga practitioner who will turn 100 soon.