PM Modi, Kishida discuss Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail at G7

They also discussed enhancing business ties, people-to-people connections, government relations, and trade opportunities.

By ANI Published Date - 15 June 2024, 09:40 AM

Apulia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Apulia, Italy and discussed the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project with a targeted 5 trillion yen worth of investment in India.

Boosting India-Japan relations! PM @narendramodi held a productive bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister @kishida230 in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Their discussion involved giving impetus to key strategic sectors like defence and high-speed rail… pic.twitter.com/GhagPSwUo1 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 14, 2024

Highlighting India-Japan relations, the Prime Minister’s office said on X, “Boosting India-Japan relations! PM @narendramodi held a productive bilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister @kishida230 in Italy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.”

They also talked about strengthening business, people-to-people, and government-to-government relations, as well as trade opportunities.

“Their discussion involved giving impetus to key strategic sectors like defence and high-speed rail infrastructure, along with strengthening B2B, P2P and G2G relations and avenues of trade,” said the PMO on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs’s statement, “PM Modi thanked Japense PM Kishida for the congratulatory wishes extended on assuming office for the third consecutive term. He affirmed that bilateral ties with Japan will continue to receive priority in his third term.”

The two leaders noted that the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is in its 10th year and expressed satisfaction at the progress made in the relationship.

“India and Japan are collaborating on several important areas, including the landmark Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project that will usher in the next stage in mobility in India, the targeted 5 trillion yen worth of Japanese investment in India in the 2022-2027 period, and the India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership aimed at the transformation of our manufacturing cooperation,” the statement added.

The meeting between the two prime ministers provided an opportunity to review some of these ongoing works of cooperation. The two leaders looked forward to continuing their discussion at the next India-Japan annual summit.

In a post on X, PM Modi also stated that it was a delight to meet Japanese PM Kishida.

It was a delight to meet PM Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. Strong ties between India and Japan are important for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Our nations look forward to working together in defence, technology, semiconductors, clean energy… pic.twitter.com/HaMCh2scWX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

“It was a delight to meet PM Kishida on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy. Strong ties between India and Japan are important for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Our nations look forward to working together in defence, technology, semiconductors, clean energy and digital technology. We also wish to advance ties in infrastructure and cultural linkages. @kishida230,” said PM Modi on X.

Today’s interaction with Chancellor Scholz was very productive. The India-Germany Strategic Partnership can play a major role in furthering global growth which is inclusive and sustainable.

@Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/XEsxzds64H — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2024

In a second post on X, PM Modi shared some pictures of him and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz and said that today’s meeting with him was really productive.

“Today’s interaction with Chancellor Scholz was very productive. The India-Germany Strategic Partnership can play a major role in furthering global growth which is inclusive and sustainable. @Bundeskanzler.” PM Modi said.