PM Modi extends Eid-ul-Adha greetings

"Happy Eid-ul-Adha! May this occasion strengthen the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society. Wishing everyone happiness and good health," Modi conveyed on X.

By PTI Updated On - 17 June 2024, 11:34 AM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended Eid-ul-Adha greetings to the people and called for harmony and unity in the society.

“Greetings on Eid-ul-Adha! May this special occasion further cement the bonds of harmony and togetherness in our society.

May everyone be happy and healthy,” Modi said on X.