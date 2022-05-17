PM Modi launches 5G Test Bed developed by eight technical institutes

By ANI Published: Published Date - 12:13 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Representational Image

New Delhi: On the occasion of silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a 5G Test Bed, developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT Madras.

Prime Minister Modi graced the occasion as the chief guest through video conferencing. He also released a postal stamp on TRAI’s silver jubilee celebrations.

The other institutes that participated in the project include IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT).

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 220 crore. The Test Bed will enable a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next-generation technologies.

TRAI was established in 1997 through the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India Act, 1997.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .