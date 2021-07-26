PM Modi pays tribute to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas

New Delhi: Paying tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said their bravery “motivates us every single day”.
On the 21st anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks India’s victory over Pakistan in the war, Modi said the country remembers the sacrifice and valour of its soldiers.
He tweeted, “We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.”
We remember their sacrifices.
We remember their valour.
Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day.
Also sharing an excerpt from last year’s ’Mann Ki Baat.’ pic.twitter.com/jC42es8OLz
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2021
Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.
Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .