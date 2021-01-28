PM Modi pays tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary

Born on January 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai was popularly known as ‘Punjab Kesari’.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tribute to freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, saying his contribution to the fight for independence would inspire people across generations.

“Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India’s freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations,” Modi tweeted.

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी पंजाब केसरी लाला लाजपत राय को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। Remembering the great Lala Lajpat Rai Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India’s freedom struggle is indelible and inspires people across generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 28, 2021



Lala Lajpat Rai was one of the ‘Lal, Bal, Pal’ trio: Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal.

Born on January 28, 1865, Lala Lajpat Rai was popularly known as ‘Punjab Kesari’. He led a silent march against the Simon Commission in Lahore on October 30, 1928. He was injured in a lathi-charge by police and died on November 17 that year of heart attack.