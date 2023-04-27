PM Modi to dedicate Ramagundam, Kaghaznagar FM transmitters on Friday

As part of the inauguration of 91 FM transmitters across the country, the PM will dedicate the Ramagundam relay station as well through virtual mode on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:16 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Peddapalli: Frequency Modulation (FM) Radio services are going to entertain the people of Ramagundam industrial area from Friday onwards as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the services to the nation.

The Ramagundam radio station has been upgraded as a 100 watts capacity FM relay station and broadcasting was carried out on a trial basis in February. As part of the inauguration of 91 FM transmitters across the country, the PM will dedicate the Ramagundam relay station as well through virtual mode on Friday.

For this purpose, special arrangements have been made at the FM relay station located in NTPC Temporary Township. Peddapalli MP Venkatesh Nethakani and other public representatives will participate in the event.

FM services will be available to Ramagundam area people on 100.1 MHz frequency. The audience staying in a 15 kilometre radius from the station will get FM services. The programmes being broadcasted from Hyderabad station will be relayed from Ramagundam station.

Ramagundam station is the major station in the erstwhile Karimnagar district since only a 5 watts FM station is available in Karimnagar town. In order to provide FM services to interior areas, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Prasar Bharathi have developed 91 FM stations of 100 watts across the country, said N Manimanjari Devi, Director of All India Radio.

Kaghaznagar too to get FM transmitter

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a 100 watt Frequency Modulation (FM) transmitter in Kaghaznagar on Friday.

All India Radio Deputy Director General (DDG) (Engineering), Hyderabad, Narendra Kumari, in a statement, said Modi would inaugurate the transmitter, one of the four in Telangana.