PM Modi to inaugurate WHO Global Centre for traditional medicine at Jamnagar

By ANI Published: Published Date - 09:38 AM, Tue - 19 April 22

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, will inaugurate the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Ayush and the Government of Gujarat on Monday organized a curtain-raiser press conference to discuss two pertinent developments in the field of traditional medicine in India- the groundbreaking event of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) and the convening of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS).

Both the events are being held in Gujarat and will be graced by the presence of PM Modi, Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth and the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the Ministry of Ayush in an official statement.

The Centre aims to channel the potential of traditional medicine, by integrating it with technological advancements and evidence-based research. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre aims to engage and benefit the world. The GCTM shall focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit will be held from April 20 to April 22 in Gandhinagar. The Summit aims to increase investments and showcase innovations in the field of traditional medicine. It is a unique attempt to foster long-lasting partnerships, boost exports and nurture a sustainable ecosystem.

He added, “Global Centre for Traditional Medicine represents WHO’s and India’s outstanding commitment to global health. Standing at the juncture of advanced technology and ancient wisdom, the only way ahead of us is upwards.” The GCTM seeks to set policies and standards on traditional medicine products and help countries create a comprehensive, safe, and high-quality health system. Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit is an initiative to strategize India’s efforts in becoming a global hub of traditional products, practices, and related services.