PM to dedicate to nation, lay foundation for over Rs 13,500 cr worth projects in Telangana

According to an official statement issued here on Friday, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation of key road projects that are part of Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:15 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs. 13,500 crore, in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education. The Prime Minister is slated to visit the State on October 1.

According to an official statement issued here on Friday, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation of key road projects that are part of Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor. The projects include – 108 km long ‘four-lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G’ and a 90 km long four lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G. These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs. 6,400 crore. The projects will reduce distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation a road project – ‘four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’. Built at a cost of about Rs. 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

During the visit the Prime Minister will also dedicate ‘37 Kms of Jaklair – Krishna New Railway Line’. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map. He will also flag-off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing.

The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and Raichur district in Karnataka. The service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and local handloom industry in the region.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation the ‘Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project’, built at a cost of about Rs 2170 crore. The LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli will provide a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region. He will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Multi- Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’.

The 425 kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs. 1940 crore. The pipeline will provide safe, faster, efficient and environment friendly mode of petroleum products in the region.

During the visit the Prime Minister will also inaugurate five new buildings of University of Hyderabad- School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication.