PM Modi to lay foundation for Railway manufacturing unit at Kazipet on July 8

This manufacturing unit would be the first of its kind in Telangana and would contribute to the overall development of the region, Jain said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

General Manager, SCR, Arun Kumar Jain at a press meet near Hanamkonda on Thursday.

Hanamkonda: South Central Railways general manager Arun Kumar Jain on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation for the Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet here on July 8.

This manufacturing unit would be the first of its kind in Telangana and would contribute to the overall development of the region, Jain said, adding that the unit would produce a variety of rolling stock based on the specific requirements. Jain, accompanied by AK Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager (Secunderabad), Munna Kumar, Chief Project Manager, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited and other officials visited the site at Ayodhyapuram near Kazipet on Thursday.

During a press conference, Jain said the Railway Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet would stimulate the ecosystem for new industrial development in Hanamkonda.

“Initially, a Wagon Repair Workshop was sanctioned at Kazipet to undertake a Periodic Overhauling unit (POH) of 200 wagons per month. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) was entrusted with the project, and the detailed estimate was sanctioned at a cost of Rs.383 crore. However, considering factors such as the increased demand for wagons by the Railways, requests from political leaders to establish a manufacturing unit to support local industry and the potential for employment generation and socio-economic development in the region, the wagon repair shop is being upgraded to a railway manufacturing unit at an estimated cost of Rs.521 crore,” he said.

Jain, however, did not elaborate much on the tendering process for the Railway Manufacturing Unit, as tenders had already been finalized and work had commenced on the Wagon Repair Workshop. The project is expected to create approximately 1200 direct job opportunities once completed. Jain clarified that there was no provision for offering jobs to those who relinquish their lands for the project, as the State government has already acquired and handed over 150 acres to the Railways and would soon provide an additional 10 acres.

Regarding creation of the Kazipet railway division, Jain said it was a policy decision to be made by the Centre.

Meanwhile, Wardhannapet MLA Aroori Ramesh met Jain and other officials, urging them to ensure job opportunities for those who gave their lands for the project. Ramesh also submitted a memorandum requesting the establishment of a Railway Division at Kazipet.