BJP showing step motherly treatment towards Telangana, says Revanth Reddy

The Chief Minister demanded the State BJP leaders to list out the union government’s contribution for Telangana’s welfare and development in the last 10 years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 09:05 PM

Revanth Reddy

Dharmapuri: Accusing the BJP government of extending step motherly treatment towards Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said projects were being diverted to Gujarat and Telangana was being left in the lurch.

The Congress government had assured coach factory at Kazipet, steel plant at Bayyaram, ITIR for Telangana under AP Reorganisation Act. But the BJP government failed to deliver these promises and diverted the coach factory approved to Telangana to Gujarat, the Chief Minister stressed while addressing a public meeting here on Friday.

“Gujarat gets bullet train, Sabarmati River Front project is taken up and Gift City is established. Gujarat is given top priority and Telangana is discriminated,” Revanth Reddy pointed out.

The Chief Minister demanded the State BJP leaders to list out the union government’s contribution for Telangana’s welfare and development in the last 10 years. The BJP was known for spreading lies and misleading the people with false campaigns in social media, he slammed.

“The Congress government will take up construction of Pattipaka reservoir, Palakurthy Lift Irrigation project and 800 MW power plant at Ramagundem,” Revanth Reddy assured.

Reminding that former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao represented Manthani constituency and went onto become the Prime Minister. With his vision and financial acumen, it was late PV Narasimha Rao, who had laid foundation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making India a five trillion economy, the Chief Minister said.

Stressing that the Gandhi family was never after power and positions, he said the Congress had extended reservations to ensure welfare of the downtrodden.

On the contrary, the BJP was aspiring to win 400 seats to scrap reservations and stall the development of SC, ST and OBCs, he charged.

“Every vote you cast in favour of BJP will be a weapon in their hands to scrap the reservations,” Revanth Reddy cautioned the gathering.

The Chief Minister also warned that any attempts to dethrone the Congress government in Telangana would be thwarted with iron hand. “Congress government will be in power for 10 years and deliver Praja Palana (People’s governance),” the Chief Minister thundered.