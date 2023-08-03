| Pm Modi To Lay Foundation For Renovation Of 2 Railway Stations In Up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for the renovation of about two dozen railway stations, including Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund, under AMRUT on August 6

By PTI Updated On - 07:07 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the renovation of the Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund railway stations here on Sunday.

Faizabad MP Lallu Singh said under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the Ministry of Railways has released Rs 20 crore and Rs 16 crore for the development of Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund railway stations.

He said the Prime Minister will virtually lay the foundation stone for the renovation of about two dozen railway stations, including Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund, under AMRUT on August 6.