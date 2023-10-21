PM Modi urges Rajasthan leaders to unite for BJP victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has bluntly told the Rajasthan BJP leaders that no one is bigger than the party and all should unite to ensure that the party would win state Assembly elections.

According to sources, while addressing the senior leaders of Rajasthan BJP at the party Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting here on Friday, Prime Minister Modi took cognizance of factionalism in the state unit and asked leaders to work unitedly to ensure the party’s victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje besides several others senior leaders of the Rajasthan BJP were present in the meeting, who are said to be in the race for the post of the Chief Minister.

The meeting was called to discuss and finalise the names of candidates on remaining seats in the state.

The party CEC also discussed names of candidates on 94 seats in Madhya Pradesh duiring the meeting on Friday. However, 92 names were finalised in the meeting.

Sources said that the next list of candidates for these two states may be released on Saturday or Sunday.

The BJP has already released four lists, comprising 136 names, for the elections of 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The polling in Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to be held on November 17.

For Rajasthan Assembly elections, the party on Friday discussed names for more than 100 seats. However, names of 79 candidates could be finalised during the party CEC meeting, sources added.

The BJP has released only one list of candidates for Rajasthan. In its first list for Rajasthan released on October 9, BJP had announced the names of 41 candidates. Elections in Rajasthan will be held on November 25 to elect 200 members the state Assembly.

Telangana candidates were also discussed in the Friday’s meeting.