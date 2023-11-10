PM Narendra Modi extends Dhanteras greetings to the nation

Dhanteras, celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm, is one of the significant Hindu festivals observed throughout the country

By ANI Updated On - 09:34 AM, Fri - 10 November 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to people on the occasion of Dhanteras.

“To all my family members in the country, warm wishes on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras, a symbol of health and prosperity. I pray that with the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari, you all remain healthy, prosperous, and happy always, so that the resolve of a developed India continues to gain new energy,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Dhanteras, dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak Ganesh Ji, Goddess of Wealth Mahalakshmi Ji, and Kuber Ji, marks an auspicious day for new purchases.

Gold and silver jewellery, utensils, kitchenware, vehicles, clothing, electronics, and more witness substantial sales. Notably, the purchase of brooms is considered particularly auspicious.