PM Narendra Modi greets people on Valmiki Jayanti

He will remain an invaluable heritage of our civilisation and culture for ages through his humanitarian message, Modi said on X

By PTI Published Date - 10:40 AM, Sat - 28 October 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of ‘Valmiki Jayanti’, and said his precious ideas rooted in social equity and harmony continue to nurture the Indian society.

He will remain an invaluable heritage of our civilisation and culture for ages through his humanitarian message, Modi said on X.

Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and is a revered figure, especially among Dalits.