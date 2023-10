PM Narendra Modi greets people on Vijayadashami

By PTI Published Date - 10:10 AM, Tue - 24 October 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on Vijayadashami.

This auspicious festival carries the message of eliminating negative forces and embracing goodness in life, Modi said in a post on X.

The country is celebrating Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on Tuesday, marking the end of Durga Puja.