PM to dedicate two Ayurveda institutions to nation on Nov 13

By | Published: 5:38 pm

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the country two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat and Rajasthan on Friday.

These institutions are expected to play global leadership roles in the growth and development of Ayurveda in the 21st century.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA) at Jaipur on 5th Ayurveda Day on November 13 via videoconference, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) statement said on Wednesday.

Ayurveda Day is observed every year since 2016 on Dhanwantri Jayanti.

The day is more an occasion of re-dedication to the profession and society than one of festivities. The potential role of Ayurveda in the Covid-19 pandemic management will be the focus of this year’s ‘Ayurveda Day’ observance.

Modernisation of AYUSH education is a priority area for the government, for which multiple steps have been taken in the last 3-4 years.

ITRA at Jamnagar is an Institution of National Importance and NIA at Jaipur a Deemed University.

The arrangement will provide them the autonomy to upgrade the standards of Ayurveda education, frame various courses as per emerging national and international demand, and excel in modern research.

