PMK urges TN govt not to acquire agricultural land for industrial projects

PMK state president and Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the TN government to bring about a policy decision of not acquiring agricultural land for industrial projects.

By IANS Published Date - 05:59 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

PMK state president and Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the TN government to bring about a policy decision of not acquiring agricultural land for industrial projects.

Chennai: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) state president and former Union minister Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to bring about a policy decision of not acquiring agricultural land for industrial projects.

PMK leader said that the state government was trying to acquire 2700 acres of farm land in more than 11 villages of Tiruvannamalai district to expand Cheyyar SIPCOT.

He said that the state government was trying to forcibly acquire the land of the farmers even after the farmers have risen their objections to the proposal.

The PMK leader however said that he was not against industrialization but added that it should not be at the cost of the livelihood of the farmers.

Anbumani Ramadoss said that the farmers were protesting for the past twenty days against the government acquiring the lands. He added that the ruling party leaders were publicly speaking for the SIPCOT project at the cost of the farmers.

The PMK state president said that the government had dropped the industrial project for Annur SIPCOT but added that it was very much pushing for the Cheyyar SIPCOT.