| We Will Adopt It Policy Of Telangana Govt Says Tamil Nadu It Minister

We will adopt IT policy of Telangana govt, says Tamil Nadu IT Minister

Speaking to media persons, the Tamil Nadu IT Minister said Telangana achieved remarkable development under the leadership of CM KCR and Hyderabad accomplished robust growth in IT sector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Complimenting Telangana Government for the rapid growth achieved in IT sector in the last nine years, Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said Tamil Nadu government would adopt the best practices of Telangana.

The Minister is leading a delegation of officials from Tamil Nadu to study Telangana’s policies and programmes being implemented in the IT sector.

As part of the Telangana tour, the Tamil Nadu IT Minister and other officials visited Telangana’s innovation ecosystem which includes T-Works, T-Hub, WE Hub, T-Fiber office in Gachibowli on Friday. Later, they met with stakeholders in the IT sector, at Tech Mahindra campus in Hyderabad.

Speaking to media persons, the Tamil Nadu IT Minister said Telangana had achieved remarkable development under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Hyderabad accomplished robust growth in the IT sector.

“Tamil Nadu was supposed to be on par with Hyderabad and Bengaluru but the desired growth was not achieved in the IT sector because of the past government,” said Thiaga Rajan, who recently took charge as IT Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The purpose of this visit was to learn about the policies and initiatives, which will benefit people of the State.

“The IT Sector in Hyderabad made rapid strides in the past nine years. We will adopt the IT policy of Telangana government,” said Thiaga Rajan.

The Tamil Nadu IT Minister had met his Telangana counterpart KT Rama Rao at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday.

During the meeting, Minister KT Rama Rao had explained about the policies and various programmes to build a robust IT and allied sectors. This visit would help us a lot, he added.