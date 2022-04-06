PMO commits mistake, faces netizens’ criticism

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:14 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: A faux pas committed by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a tweet on the occasion of the 115th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and Dalit icon Babu Jagjivan Ram on Tuesday turned out to be the cause of major embarrassment for Narendra Modi and the BJP.

The tweet posted by the PMO has Modi’s message paying tributes to the freedom figher with a photograph of late Arun Jaitley alongside Modi paying tributes to the portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram.

Soon after the PMO posted the tweet, social media went on overdrive castigating the authorities handling the Twitter handle. Taking a jibe, many netizens wondered if the ghost of late Arun Jaitley had come to pay tributes to Babu Jagjivan Ram. While many pointed out that the PMO was negligent in dealing with such sensitive issues, some went on to say: “Modi hai tho mumkin hai”.

Arun Jaitley died on August 24, 2019 at the age of 66 following prolonged illness.

