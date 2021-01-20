PMS Bowenpally: A tribute to sons of the soil

Army Day marks a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens, students observed.

Indian soldiers are a role model for the people of our country. To salute the Indian Army, grade XI students of Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally organised a special assembly to pay tribute to the brave guardians of the country’s frontiers on ‘Army Day’.

Speaking in the assembly, students pointed out that Army Day is celebrated on 15 January every year in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa’s taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, on 15 January 1949.

Army Day marks a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens, students observed. The brave soldiers of the Indian Army are always ready to fight against all odds at borders as well as against natural disasters. They courageously face challenges to save the nation and people, student speakers said.

