PM’s visit: Traffic restrictions at Begumpet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:14 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad on Thursday, moderate traffic congestion is expected on the roads leading to and around the Begumpet Airport.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have advised citizens to avoid the stretch of Green Lands – Prakash Nagar ‘T’ Junction, Rasoolpura ‘T’ Junction and CTO Junction between 11 am and 4pm.

Only vehicles of officials and those that are part of the welcome lineup will be permitted into the airport parking area, they said. Citizens and others attending the Prime Minister’s meeting at the airport are to park their vehicles in the Airline Colony parking area.

The Traffic Police have requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly.

