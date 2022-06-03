PNB gets loan proposals worth Rs 100 crore from MSMEs at customer meet, sanctions Rs 25 crore

Published Date - 08:15 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Punjab National Bank organised a MSME customer meet at FTCCI, Hyderabad to create awareness and to offer credit support to MSME entrepreneurs.

“We have been supporting the MSME sector with our borrower-friendly schemes. We cater to the financial needs of businesses from manufacturing and service sectors by launching new schemes,” said Mohd Maqsud Ali, Hyderabad Zonal Head.

“Our Bank has always gone a step ahead while providing financial assistance to MSME sector. We offer a plethora of MSME schemes offered and the interest rates start from 7.15%. Our bank aims to cater to the needs of MSME borrowers by offering a quick turnaround time,” said NVS Prasad Reddy, Circle Head Hyderabad.

More than 100 MSME borrowers have attended the meet. The bank have received proposals to the tune of Rs 100 crore. Loans worth Rs 25 cr has been sanctioned under schemes

D Chandra Sekhar (Additional Development Commissioner), Raj Kumar Ohatkar (Telangana Industries Additonal Director), V Madhusudhan (TSIIC– Projects CEO), RVR Prasad, (SIDBI Hyderabad DGM), K Srinivas (NCIC Zonal head) and P T Srinath (FIEO Telangana Director and Head) were present, a release said.

