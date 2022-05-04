‘Pochamma Temple to get unique facelift’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the popular Pochamma temple at Adelli in Sarangapur mandal would be renovated in a phased manner spending Rs 11 crore. He performed special prayers at the shrine and then convened a meeting with engineers and sculptors on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran stated that the temples were undergoing a remarkable development following the formation of Telangana State and under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandashekhar Rao. He said that amenities of the village deity’s shrine would be improved for the convenience of the devotees. The renovation would be held in a phased manner, he added.

The Minister informed that works of sancta sanctorum, monumental tower or ornate and other structures would be commenced costing Rs 3 crore in June under the first phase. He instructed officials concerned to complete the process of tendering by then. He advised them to use a miniature temporary structure for darshan of the deity for devotees.

Indrakaran Reddy assured that the abode of Pochamma would get an unprecedented makeover. He said that sculptures made of black stone would be used for rebuilding the temple on the lines of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Shrine in Yadadri. He sought the cooperation of the devotees for the renovation.