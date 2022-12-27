| Police Forces Have To Be Partners In Progress Of The Country President Murmu

Police forces have to be partners in progress of the country: President Murmu

She was addressing the probationers of the 74th Batch of the Indian Police Service at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:40 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu said police would command respect and trust of the people only when the entire force displays alertness, sensitivity and honesty.

When the police force commands trust of the people, it enhances the image of the government, she said while addressing the probationers of the 74th Batch of the Indian Police Service at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, here on Tuesday. She advised the officers to demonstrate through action, the five fundamental attributes of Integrity, Impartiality, Courage, Competence and Sensitivity.

“Police forces have to be partners in progress of the country and transformation of the society. Police officers are going to play the roles of change-agents in India’s achieving greater prosperity while ensuring sustainable development, especially inclusion” said Droupadi Murmu said.

Stressing that Nari Shakti had to play a major role in achieving the targets, she said a truly ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, pre-supposes ‘Atmanirbhar Nari’.

“Larger participation of women results in better overall development. We should quickly move ahead from the phase of empowering women to the stage of women led development” Droupadi Murmu said.

She urged lady police officers to always help other women, especially the vulnerable. If every woman stands up for the weaker ones among them, the society would experience a great transformation, she added.