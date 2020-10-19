Police seize Rs 16.49 lakh cash in Dubbak

The Narsingi police also seized Rs 7 lakhs from another person, Kotha Aravind, a resident of Devunipally in Kamareddy district, without proper documents

By | Published: 12:24 am

Medak: Medak police seized Rs 9.49 lakhs from one S Arjun Reddy, a resident of Ramayampet, late on Saturday night.

A police team led by Sub-Inspector Nagamani were conducting vehicle checks when Arjun Reddy, who was stopped, failed to show documents for the cash he was carrying. Nagamani handed over the cash to the Returning Officer, Dubbak.

Also read TRS developed Dubbak on all fronts: Harish

The Narsingi police also seized Rs 7 lakhs from another person, Kotha Aravind, a resident of Devunipally in Kamareddy district, without proper documents. He was heading to Hyderabad in his car. The SI handed over the cash to the Returning Officer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .