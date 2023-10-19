Politicians turn actors for Ramlila

By PTI Published Date - 09:55 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

New Delhi: A few familiar faces from the political fraternity are part of Delhi’s famous Lav Kush Ramlila this year, donning the roles of kings and sages from the Ramayana.

Union minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey was Maharishi Vishvamitra, while BJP MLA Vijender Gupta essayed the role of Goddess Sita’s father King Janak on Wednesday, according to Lav Kush Ramlila Committee president Arjun Kumar. This wasn’t Choubey’s first time on stage. He played the role of Rishi Vashisht last year.

Gupta too is not new to this.

“I have played different characters in Ramlila earlier as well. I had essayed the role of Rishi Atri. This time I chose the character of King Janak since it is related to daughters. As the father of a daughter, I also went through the kind of stress he (King Janak) faced before the marriage of his daughter,” he said.

Among the audience on Wednesday was Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri. “This (Ramlila) is (a part of) our ancient civilisation and culture,” he had told reporters.

On Saturday, AAP leader Brijesh Goyal will take the stage as Angad, the son of ‘vaanar’ king Bali.

“So Excited for this Role with my Favourite Bollywood Actor #Mukeshrishi. Kindly join me on 21 October 7 pm, Lal Quila at Delhi and India’s biggest Lav kush Ramleela,” Goyal said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal extended his good wishes to Goyal. The Lav Kush Ramlila, one of the oldest in Delhi, has roped in high-profile cast members year after year.

Last year, Union minister of state Faggan Singh Kulaste played the role of Rishi Agastya and Northeast Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari essayed the role of boatman Kewat, who had helped Lord Ram, his brother Laxman and Goddess Sita cross the Ganga river.

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal sang ‘bhajans’ at the Ramlila which is held at the Red Fort.

The Ramlila will conclude on Dussehra on October 24.