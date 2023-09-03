Politics over sport: Nazam Sethi slams Asian Cricket Council for hosting Asia Cup in Sri Lanka

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also shared a hilarious post making a joke of the situation.

By IANS Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

New Delhi: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) faced heavy criticism for scheduling the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka as a former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Najam Sethi voiced his regret after the eagerly anticipated match between Pakistan and India in the 2023 Asia Cup was called off at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, due to rain.

Only one innings was possible in the third match tournament on Saturday after India were bowled out for 266 in 48.5 overs and rain prevented the Pakistan team from starting their chase.

Taking to social media platform X (previously Twitter), Sethi wrote: “How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Too hot in Dubai, they said.”

“But it was as hot as when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable,” he added.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also shared a hilarious post making a joke of the situation. He wrote: “Baarish ke time toh Chai Pakode rakhte hain yaar. Asia cup bhi rakh diya.”

Meanwhile, many Pakistani and Indian fans also showed their disappointment towards ACC and criticized it heavily.

The hybrid model decision to add Sri Lanka as a co-host for the Asia Cup 2023 came up on the suggestion of Najam Sethi after India declined to travel to Pakistan for the match. However, the decision has now come under fire as Sri Lanka weather has already cursed the tournament.