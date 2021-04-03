Polluting coal to remain predominant fuel in India’s energy basket

The focus of Government is to increase the share of renewable energy which is available in plenty within the country to meet the requirement of the country and also export to our neighbouring countries.

New Delhi: Even as the country pushes for its expansion of the renewable energy projects, coal is set to remain as the predominant fuel in India’s energy mix in foreseeable future.

As per the 19th Electric Power Survey, out of the all India power generation installed capacity of 6,19,066 MW by the end of 2026-27, coal based projects would have a high 40 per cent share at around 2,38,150 MW.

However, this level of environmentally polluting coal-based capacity is a big fall from current levels where coal plants accounts for more than 50 per cent of installed capacity of roughly around 3,40,000 MW.

What is heartening to see that the government power survey clearly indicating bid addition in renewable capacity in the country that is set to become the largest energy provider to the country over next five years. So, renewable capacity is set to increase from current levels of just about 1,00,000 MW to over 2,75,000 MW by 2026-27. This is much more than coal capacity.

The all India power generation installed capacity by the end of 2026-27 is estimated to be 6,19,066 MW which includes 2,38,150 MW Coal, 25,735 MW Gas, 63,301 MW Hydro, 16,880 MW Nuclear and 2,75,000 MW Renewable Energy Sources to fully meet the electricity demand projected as per the 19th Electric Power Survey on All India basis.

As per the recent study carried by Central Electricity Authority on Optimal Generation Capacity mix for 2029-30, the likely All India installed capacity in 2029-30 is estimated to be 8,17,254 MW which includes 2,66,911 MW Coal, 25,080 MW Gas, 71,128 MW Hydro, 18,980 MW Nuclear and 4,35,155 MW Renewable Energy Sources.

