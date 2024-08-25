Centre unveils CEA Compendium as part of Electricity Act, 2003

The CEA regulations outlined in the compendium provide a detailed framework for electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and trading across the nation

Hyderabad: The centre has unveiled a comprehensive compendium of regulations notified by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Electricity Act, 2003.

These regulations play a critical role in ensuring grid stability, promoting efficient resource utilization, maintaining safety standards in electricity operations, and facilitating the seamless integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

The compendium covers a broad spectrum of topics, including technical standards, safety protocols, grid connectivity, and more, reflecting the evolving demands of India’s dynamic power sector.

It establishes a framework for the operation and maintenance of the electricity grid, including standards for voltage, frequency, and system security, and the integration of diverse energy sources.

This compendium serves as a vital resource for all stakeholders in the power sector, including policymakers, developers, and operators.

It offers a consolidated reference to ensure compliance with the highest standards in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution, and is expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of India’s power sector.