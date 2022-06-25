| Pondy L G Taken Aback By Absence Of Tamizh Thai Vazhthu At Function In Jipmer

Pondy L-G taken aback by absence of ‘Tamizh Thai Vazhthu’ at function in JIPMER

By PTI Published: Published Date - 08:26 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Puducherry: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan raised concern over non-inclusion of ‘Tamizh Thai Vazhthu’ during the inauguration of JIPMER International School of Public Health here on Saturday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared open the building constructed at a cost of Rs 66 crore to house the school.

As soon as the function began, ‘Dhanvantri slokas’ were presented by a couple of persons attached to Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) in agreement with the convention that the institute has been adopting all these years.

According to a Government Order (GO issued in 1969), normally any function would begin with singing of ‘Tamizh Thai Vazhthu’ (an invocation penned by local Tamil poet Bharathidasan). The centrally-administered JIPMER did not present the song dedicated to Tamil Goddess today.

While presiding over the function, Soundararajan, who is also Telangana Governor, spoke in English, and said, “JIPMER is serving people from a big chunk of areas in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu. I would ask the institute to present ‘Tamizh Thai Vazhthu’ also in future as it would be a fitting tribute to Tamil.” The management of JIPMER later played the anthem as the function was nearing its end.