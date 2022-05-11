Pooja Hegde to debut on the Cannes red carpet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: Telugu film star Pooja Hegde joins a host of Indian celebrities who will be walking the Cannes red carpet this year. The 75th Cannes Film Festival will see Indian celebrities such as actors Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, and R Madhavan, and music maestro AR Rahman, among others, making an appearance on the opening day on May 17.

As per reports, the ‘Radhe Shyam’ actor will be flying to France on May 16 to represent the country. Fans of the glamorous actor are waiting with bated breath for her red carpet looks – she will be reportedly making an appearance on May 17 and 18.

Pooja says, “First and foremost, I am so proud that India will be the country of honour this year, at the Marche’ Du Film at the Cannes Film Festival. Our country has a rich history with the festival, which stems back to Chetan Anand’s ‘Neecha Nagar’ winning the top prize at the festival in 1946. I strongly believe in the power of cinema and stories to overcome language, geographic, and culture barriers.”