Porsche crash: Pune police arrest mother of accused minor in blood sample swap case

Shivani Vishal Agarwal has been arrested in connection with the case about the alleged swapping of blood samples at the Sassoon General Hospital which recently emerged in the police probe.

By IANS Updated On - 1 June 2024, 10:07 AM

Pune: The Pune Police have arrested Shivani Vishal Agarwal, the mother of the accused minor involved in the May 19 Porsche crash that killed two techies, here on Saturday.

Shivani Vishal Agarwal has been arrested in connection with the case about the alleged swapping of blood samples at the Sassoon General Hospital which recently emerged in the police probe.

The police suspect that the original blood sample of the 17-year-old boy was replaced by the hospital medicos with a new blood sample ostensibly of Shivani Agarwal, to help get the boy off the hook.

She was reportedly out of bounds the past few days and will be produced before a Pune court later.

Earlier, the boy’s father Vishal S. Agarwal and grandfather Surendrakumar B. Agarwal were also arrested under different aspects of the same crash that created a nationwide uproar.