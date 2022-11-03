PotsandPans India – Unique, minimalistic and luxury cookware collection

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:22 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Indian cooking is all about making the most of bold and vibrant spices. And to do that, you need the right cookware.

Hyderabad: Indian cooking is all about making the most of bold and vibrant spices. And to do that, you need the right cookware. That’s where PotsandPans India comes in. They’ve got a range of products that are perfect for Indian cooking, from traditional to modern designs. Whether you’re looking for the best kadhai for Indian cooking or something more minimalistic and luxury, they’ve got you covered.

So what are you waiting for? Start your Indian cooking adventure today with PotsandPans India.

“PotsandPans believe in the magic of a home-cooked meal. We want to help people everywhere feel inspired to explore the wonders of the kitchen and bring a change in the way people look at the kitchen. From basic necessity to upgrading your kitchen with 100 % safe and superior quality products , we have got you all covered.”

Saumya Aggarwal (`vice president marketing and e-commerce)

Rules PotsandPans India live by

Food first

For every design decision they make, they think from a consumer perspective. Their focus is on how this product helps someone get more amazing flavors out of their ingredients and authentic cooking style.

Solve real problems

Consumer research leads us to real problems that consumers face and then finding solutions to that is the core idea of our brand. Products should solve the problems Indian kitchen and the end consumers have been facing.

Simple & delightful

We strive to make products that are beautifully functional, and that spark joy in the hearts of those who use them.

Shop some of the safest products from them

It’s time to stop using non-toxic cookware and select safe and toxin-free cookware to protect your health.

What are non-toxic cookware?

Non-toxic cookware, gives you the assurance that you are at a zero risk of involving any type of harsh chemical. In fact, ceramic or granite cookware ranges in India, which has a mineral-based ceramic coating, releases up to 60% less CO2 into the environment in comparison to traditional non-stick cookware.

Toxin-free Cookware Brands in India: Here are the top two non-toxic cookware brands in India. These cookwares have no harmful chemicals or hidden toxins that might hamper your health in any way. They don’t release any toxic chemicals when heated and you can cook in this cookware without any worry. These cookwares have no dreaded PFOA, Cadmium, Nickel, Arsenic, Lead or BPA. They use food grade materials that have all required safety certifications from trusted food authorities like USFDA & European Food Safety Standards Authority.

Meyer Anzen – The ceramic range (safest alternative to non-stick cookware)

Anzen uses a ceramic gel made from silicone and oxygen which give you a stick resistant cooking surface to prepare all your delicious delights with ease. You can cook in ceramic cookware with the same amount of oil that you use in a non-stick cookware and guarantee the food will not stick on the cookware surface and release smoothly.

FAQ on Anzen:

Is Anzen, the ceramic range, made from clay

No. They’re actually metal cookware with a silicon + oxygen that is ceramic coating to prevent sticking of food . The coating is made of sand and has a slick, glossy surface that gives it the name ceramic.

Is ceramic cookware non-stick?

The ceramic coating is naturally non-stick. It has a non-porous surface, which keeps food from sticking to the surface. The coating is made using a ceramic polymer created from a combination of silicon and oxygen.

Can you put ceramic cookware on a high heat?

Yes. It is heat resistant up to 400- 450 degree Celsius. However, as a general guideline, food should be cooked in medium-high temperature to preserve the nutrition and also prolong the life of any pan. However, even if you accidentally heat a ceramic coated pan beyond 450 degree Celsius, it will not emit any toxic fumes. It will also not break down.

To know more click here : https://youtu.be/pudTnDr2U3s

Meyer Cast Iron – Best and superior quality traditional cookware

A range of cast iron cookware that are pre-seasoned to perfection using pure vegetable oil. These cast iron cookware have been aesthetically designed and built to last forever (lifetime warranty) . Cast Iron cookware can easily be a part of your family heirloom that you proudly pass from one generation to another.

FAQ on cast iron cookware:

Is it safe and hygienic?

Cast iron doesn’t have any chemical or synthetic coating, therefore, is completely safe to use. If seasoned properly and regularly, the cast iron cookware will develop a patina/layer and will perform like a non-stick cookware.

How easy is it to clean the cookware?

Wash cast iron by hand with a soft scrub. If needed, use a pan scraper if the food is stuck on the pan. If you are not able to clean food with soft scrub, you may use baking soda or vinegar and little water; put the pan on heat for a couple of minutes then use the scraper/scrubber to remove the food. Ensure that it is wiped properly and stored in a dry place. When you want to use the pan again please repeat the process of seasoning.

How to season a cast iron cookware?

Heat up the pan on a high flame, rub any oil available in your kitchen on its surface using a kitchen towel. Keep heating the pan until it reaches its smoking point. Repeat the process for about 15-20 minutes for the first few uses. Over a period of time the tawa will develop its own patina and will become stick-resistant. Do not wash using a scouring/abrasive scrub as this will break down the coating and the entire process will be required to be repeated again. Store in a dry place to prevent the pan from rusting.