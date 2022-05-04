| Power Supply To Be Restored Soon In Hyderabad Tsspdcl

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:43 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains in the city in the early hours of Wednesday, several areas reported power outages.

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited Chairman and Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy said that there is power outage in some parts of the city due to trees getting uprooted and falling on electric lines.

“Teams have been deployed to clear uprooted trees. Power supply will be restored soon. Avoid touching live electric wires that have fallen to the ground or water,” he added.

A control room was set up at the SCADA office to monitor the power situation in the wake of predicted rainfall. In case of any emergency, people can call 1912, 100 or control room numbers – +91 73820 72104, +91 73820 72106, +91 73820 71574 for necessary assistance.

The summer rains arrived in Hyderabad lashing across the city with high intensity in the early hours today. Thunder and lightning also accompanied the rains. Till 6 am, Seethaphalmandi received the highest rainfall of 72.8 mm followed by Bansilalpet with 67 mm. West Marredpally (61.8 mm), Alwal (59.3 mm), and Balanagar ( 54.3 mm) also recorded high rainfall.

