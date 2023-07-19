Prabhas and Rana Daggubati Unite Ahead of ‘Project K’ Launch at San Diego Comic-Con

By ANI Updated On - 10:47 AM, Wed - 19 July 23

Mumbai: As ‘Project K’ makers and star cast are all set to premier the first glimpse of the film at San Diego Comic-Con, ahead of the event, actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati landed in the USA.

Taking to Instagram, production house Vyjayanthi Movies shared pictures featuring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati.

In the picture, Prabhas and Rana can be seen facing their back toward the camera as they enjoy the view of the hills.

A signboard of ‘Hollywood’ can be spotted in the backdrop.

Both men dressed in ‘What is Project K’ hoodie.

Sharing the picture, “The men have landed in the USA. See you in San Diego on July 20th. #Prabhas @RanaDaggubati #ProjectK #WhatisProjectK.”

Whether Rana is part of Project K or just there to support the team at an event is not official.

Rana and Prabhas have worked in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise.

Rana also shared the same photo on his Imsta and captioned it, “Just hanging out in the hills – #ProjectK @actorprabhas.”

Set to make its grand debut in the iconic H Hall at San Diego Comic-Con, ‘Project K’ boasts an ensemble cast of some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. This multilingual film has captivated audiences worldwide with its promise of a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

Kicking off the SDCC celebration, Vyjayanthi Movies will offer fans a look at the film as part of an opening night party on July 19.

On July 20, the film’s team will host a panel titled “This is Project K: First Glimpse of India’s Mytho-Sci-fi Epic” with Deepika, Prabhas and Haasan during which the film’s full title, teaser trailer and release date will be revealed, Variety reported.

Interestingly, the stars will also feature in a performance on SDCC’s largest stage.”This exclusive event will transport guests into India’s most ambitious cinematic universe yet with their captivating storytelling, futuristic setting, and ‘Spice Punk’ aesthetic inspired by the film,” the producers said in a statement.

Director Ashwin also expressed excitement. He said, “We are thrilled to present ‘Project K”s debut at San Diego Comic-Con. India’s storytelling tradition has ancient roots, with its epics serving as the origins for many civilizations worldwide. A world as big as this needs a platform as big to introduce it to the people. Comic-Con felt like the perfect place, where the honesty and enthusiasm needed for ‘Project K’ will be found.”

The makers of upcoming sci-fi on Monday unveiled the long-awaited official first look of Deepika Padukone.

Deepika’s official first look has left fans intrigued. In the sepia-toned visual, she exudes an intense avatar, leaving viewers eager to unravel the mysteries that lie within the film’s narrative.

‘Project K’ is billed as a dystopian science fiction film about a futuristic reimagining of the Hindu God Vishnu. Nag Ashwin, the director of the National Award-winning film Mahanati, is directing Project K.

The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, with a budget of several hundred crores.

Scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.