Prabhas: Journey of ‘Salaar’ has been an emotional rollercoaster

Prabhas, who essays the titular role of Deva in Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to kick off the year celebrating the success of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire! The journey of putting this film has been incredible and an emotional rollercoaster for us."

By IANS Published Date - 9 February 2024, 01:31 PM

Mumbai: Prabhas’ ‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is all set to release digitally in Hindi on February 16 and the actor described the journey of putting the film as an incredible and an emotional rollercoaster.

“My fans in North and Central India have been storming social media to know when Salaar will come in Hindi on streaming and this one is for all of them, here you go, watch the film on Disney+ Hotstar!”

Director and writer of the film, Prashanth Neel said: “I’ve always been a fan of rebellion stories filled with power-packed action and impactful music. However, with Salaar, I aimed to create a story where every hero is also a villain in some way.”

“Whether you resonate with Vardha’s struggles or Deva’s might, at the end of the day, both are burdened by their own battles. That’s what, to me, makes Salaar stand out – a story that will connect with you.”

Prithviraj, who essays the role of Vardha in Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, said that he the film is a script he couldn’t turn down.

“It’s a terrific script, complemented by a fantastic cast, excellent direction, and cinematography that is out of this world. I never step into a project just to test the waters; I do it because I fall in love with the story.”

‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar February 16.