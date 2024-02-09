After Yami-Aditya, Ali-Richa say they’re expecting first baby

By IANS Published Date - 9 February 2024, 12:51 PM

Mumbai: Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, who received a lot of positive response to their production at the Sundance Film Festival recently, are expecting their first child together.

The couple took to their Instagram handles on Friday and shared two pictures as they confirmed the news.

They posted an image which read: “1 + 1 = 3,” followed by an image of themselves looking at each other with love.

They wrote in the caption: “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world.”

Richa and Ali celebrated their union in 2022 but they actually got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Richa and Ali first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’ in 2012. After dating for seven years, Ali had proposed to Richa in 2019.

Meanwhile, the couple has been going strong on the professional front aa well as the film ‘Girls will be Girls’, which marks the debut of their home production, won big at Sundance Film Festival as it bagged two major awards: the Audience award in the World Dramatic Entry category, and the Special Jury Award for the Lead actress Preeti Panigrahi.

Written and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati, ‘Girls will be Girls’ is a coming-of-age film.

