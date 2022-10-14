Prabhas watched ‘Kantara’ twice; expressed his love on his social media

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:52 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hombale films action thriller 'Kantara' is leaving no chance to leave the masses impressed and creating examples of its success ever since its release.

While the film garnered immense love from the audience and the critics, it has also made its place in the hearts of famous celebrities and prominent personalities of the nation. After winning the praise from celebrities like Dhanush, Anil Kumble, and many more now the pan India star Prabhas and Prashanth Neel have also expressed their love for the film.

While taking to his social media, Prabhas expressed his experience watching the film and how he watched the film for the second time.

Ahead of this, the ‘KGF director Prashanth Neel also expressed his love on social media.