Prabhu, Kavya hog limelight in Aurobindo Realty Telangana Squash Open

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: Navaneeth Prabhu and Kavya Bansal emerged champions in the men and women categories respectively in the Aurobindo Realty Telangana Squash Open held at the Secunderabad Club on Wednesday.

Navaneeth Prabhu defeated Suraj Chand in the men’s final while Kavya Bansal downed Sunita Patel in the summit clash.

Results: Men: 1 Navaneeth Prabhu, 2 Suraj Chand; Women: 1 Kavya Bansal, 2 Sunita Patel; U-55: 1 Ashun Bahl, 2 Sharad Kaku; U-45: 1 Dalip Tripathi, 2 Saurab Nayar; U-35: Ashish Keskar, 2 Sanjay Pawar; U-19: Boys: 1 Sunny Yadav, 2 Aaryaman Jaising; U-17: Boys: 1 Rohan Arya Gondi, 2 Adeev Devaiah, 3 Tavneet Singh Mundra; Girls: 1 Kavya Bansal, 2 Nirupama Dubey, 3 Yashi Jain; U-15: Boys: 1 Rahul Sanjay Bala Krishnan, 2 Anshuman Jaising, 3 Mitansh Jain; 1 Sehar Nayar, 2 Rudra Singh, 3 Sanvi Batar; U-13: Boys: 1 Shiven Agarwal, 2 Agastya Bansal, 3 Lakshmana Harri; 1 Nimrit Pasricha, 2 Riyansika Verma, 3 Aishni Pathak; U-11: Boys: 1 Shresht Iyer, 2 Dhruv Bopanna, 3 Akshat Singhal; 1 Ananya Ganesh, 2 Anika Kalanki, 3 Deepshika Thorat.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .